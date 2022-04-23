Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.11.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Qiagen stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter worth about $42,793,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1,502.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,163 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,619 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 276,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

