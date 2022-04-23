QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

QS stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 9.08. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $989,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 542,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 957,174 shares of company stock worth $15,845,314. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 27.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1,120.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 58.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 45,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

