R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.33 Million

Brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) to post sales of $387.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.00 million and the highest is $398.88 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $342.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of RCM opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

