Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on RXT. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of RXT opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,674 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after buying an additional 681,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 60,272 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

