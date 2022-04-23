Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.06.
Several brokerages recently commented on RXT. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of RXT opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $25.48.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,674 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after buying an additional 681,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 60,272 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
