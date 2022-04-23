RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research firms recently commented on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. RadNet has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.72.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

