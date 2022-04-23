Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $923.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $923.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $776.30 million. Range Resources posted sales of $626.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on RRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.74.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Range Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRC opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Range Resources has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

