RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

RBB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

RBB stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $450.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Hovde Group downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

