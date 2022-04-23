Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) vs. Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) and Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Real Brokerage and Realogy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Realogy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Real Brokerage currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Realogy has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.45%. Given Realogy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Realogy is more favorable than Real Brokerage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Real Brokerage and Realogy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million 2.86 -$11.68 million N/A N/A Realogy $7.98 billion 0.20 $343.00 million $2.87 4.62

Realogy has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and Realogy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage N/A N/A N/A Realogy 4.30% 17.92% 5.07%

Summary

Realogy beats Real Brokerage on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Realogy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

