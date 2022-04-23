Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS):

4/18/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $488.00 to $486.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $349.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group was given a new $416.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $445.00 to $418.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

GS stock traded down $14.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,483. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.20 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

