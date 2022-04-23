Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP):

4/8/2022 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $335.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Ameriprise Financial was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $325.00.

4/6/2022 – Ameriprise Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $316.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains poised for impressive top-line growth on the back of its robust assets under management (AUM) balances, diversified investment portfolio and business restructuring initiatives. The acquisition of BMO's EMEA asset management business will likely be earnings accretive in the upcoming period. Given a solid balance sheet, Ameriprise's capital deployment plans seem sustainable and will enhance shareholder value. However, persistently rising expenses (mainly owing to technology upgrades) and outflows in the Asset Management (AM) segment are major near-term woes. The company’s high dependence on the turbulent nature of the equity markets makes us apprehensive.”

4/4/2022 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Ameriprise Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Ameriprise Financial was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $370.00.

2/22/2022 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $338.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

AMP stock traded down $11.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,710. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.78 and its 200-day moving average is $299.27.

Get Ameriprise Financial Inc alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.