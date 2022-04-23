Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) recently:
- 4/18/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $64.00.
- 4/14/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $56.00.
- 4/11/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
WFC traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. 20,848,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,120,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
