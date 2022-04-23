Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) recently:

4/18/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $64.00.

4/14/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $56.00.

4/11/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

3/31/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WFC traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. 20,848,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,120,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.