Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

RCON traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 795,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,862. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Recon Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Recon Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Recon Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the second quarter valued at $776,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

