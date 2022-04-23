Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) will post ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.63). Relay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $894,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,106,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $398,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,679. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,993,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after acquiring an additional 641,001 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,456,000 after buying an additional 188,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,410,000 after buying an additional 1,940,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,858,000 after buying an additional 504,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

