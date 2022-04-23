Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 22nd (DEO, DHR, FBK, HSTM, HWC, IART, ICD, LEG, MMI, NPO)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 22nd:
Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
