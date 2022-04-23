Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 22nd (DEO, DHR, FBK, HSTM, HWC, IART, ICD, LEG, MMI, NPO)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 22nd:

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

