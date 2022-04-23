Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 23rd (BMI, CPRI, DVA, GSBD, HEI, LFG, LPI, LSXMK, MBWM, NAUT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, April 23rd:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Technicolor, formerly known as Thomson SA, serves as an international base of entertainment, software, and gaming customers. The Company is a leading provider of production, postproduction, and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. Technicolor engages in film processing; manufacture and distribution of DVDs (including Blu-ray Disc); and supplying set-top boxes and gateways. The Company also operates an Intellectual Property and Licensing business unit. “

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha Teknova Inc. is a provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics. Alpha Teknova Inc. is based in HOLLISTER, Calif. “

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Voyager Digital Ltd. provides publicly traded cryptocurrency platform principally in the United States. The company through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants. Voyager Digital Ltd. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

