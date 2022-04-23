Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 22nd (ACM, AGRO, AI, APOG, CLR, CUBE, EGAN, ENVX, ETWO, FDX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 22nd:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get AECOM alerts:

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enovix Corporation involved in the design and manufacture of 3D Silicon(TM) Lithium-ion batteries. The company’s initial goal is to provide designers of mobile devices. It also involved in developing 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. Enovix Corporation, formerly known as Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.