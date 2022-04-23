Reviewing BlackBerry (BB) and Its Rivals

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) is one of 402 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BlackBerry to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get BlackBerry alerts:

This table compares BlackBerry and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry 1.67% -5.93% -3.23% BlackBerry Competitors -59.70% -64.27% -6.95%

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry’s rivals have a beta of -12.05, meaning that their average stock price is 1,305% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BlackBerry and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackBerry Competitors 2784 13534 24685 683 2.56

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 56.72%. Given BlackBerry’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackBerry has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackBerry and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $718.00 million $12.00 million -13.77 BlackBerry Competitors $1.74 billion $279.26 million 2.81

BlackBerry’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BlackBerry rivals beat BlackBerry on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. It offers BlackBerry Spark software platform that includes a suite of security software products and services comprising BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions; and BlackBerry Spark SDK to promote the evolution of a platform ecosystem by enabling enterprise and independent software vendor developers to integrate the security features of BlackBerry Spark into their own mobile and web applications. The company also provides BlackBerry Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry Jarvis, BlackBerry AtHoc, BlackBerry Alert, SecuSUITE, and other IoT applications. As of February 28, 2021, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. The company has a partnership with the University of Windsor to develop and deliver a cybersecurity curriculum for the university's graduate master's program in applied computing; and an agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. to develop and market BlackBerry's IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform. It has a partnership with Okta, Inc. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.