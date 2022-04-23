Reviewing CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CBAK Energy Technology and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunrun 0 0 16 0 3.00

Sunrun has a consensus target price of $60.79, suggesting a potential upside of 199.14%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Sunrun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $52.67 million 1.97 $61.49 million $0.70 1.67 Sunrun $1.61 billion 2.63 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -50.80

CBAK Energy Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBAK Energy Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Sunrun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 116.74% 1.34% 0.73% Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31%

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Sunrun on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBAK Energy Technology (Get Rating)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

