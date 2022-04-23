Reviewing Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) & Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) and Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coeur Mining and Alexco Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $832.83 million 1.47 -$31.32 million ($0.11) -39.91 Alexco Resource $17.16 million 11.67 -$2.51 million ($0.03) -42.99

Alexco Resource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining. Alexco Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Alexco Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -3.75% -0.14% -0.07% Alexco Resource -14.90% -6.95% -6.05%

Volatility and Risk

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coeur Mining and Alexco Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40 Alexco Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus target price of $6.10, indicating a potential upside of 38.95%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Alexco Resource.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Alexco Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Alexco Resource on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. In addition, the company owns interests in the Crown and Sterling projects located in southern Nevada; and the La Preciosa project located in Mexico. Further, it markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013.Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Alexco Resource (Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

