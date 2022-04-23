Reviewing KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) and Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) and Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get KDDI alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KDDI and Brambles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KDDI 1 3 0 0 1.75 Brambles 2 0 1 0 1.67

Risk and Volatility

KDDI has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brambles has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KDDI and Brambles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KDDI 12.12% 12.41% 6.27% Brambles N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KDDI and Brambles’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KDDI $49.94 billion 1.52 $6.12 billion $1.33 12.42 Brambles $5.21 billion 2.12 $526.10 million N/A N/A

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Brambles.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of KDDI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Brambles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. KDDI pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

KDDI beats Brambles on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KDDI (Get Rating)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services. It also provides smartphone-centric payment, financial, and other services through au PAY gateway; au HOME, an IoT service that watches over pets using sensors and cameras; au Denki to conserve energy usage; AEON, an English conversation school. The Business Services segment offers data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand; and various solutions for network and cloud services, smartphones, and other devices. It is also involved in the provision of broadcasting, wireless broadband, mail order, IT support, call center, and temporary personnel services; and design, construction, maintenance, and operation support for communication equipment and submarine cable. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Brambles (Get Rating)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. The company serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.