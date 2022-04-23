Reviewing Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

77.9% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Krystal Biotech and iTeos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00 iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $101.60, suggesting a potential upside of 46.59%. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.23%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Krystal Biotech and iTeos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$69.57 million ($3.12) -22.21 iTeos Therapeutics $344.77 million 3.01 $214.52 million $5.60 5.21

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iTeos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and iTeos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -15.03% -14.17% iTeos Therapeutics N/A 56.20% 34.90%

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Krystal Biotech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in Phase I/II clinical stage for treating wrinkles and other presentations of aged or damaged skin; KB407 that is in preclinical stage for cystic fibrosis; and KB104, which is in preclinical stage for netherton syndrome. Its discovery stage product candidates include KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, KB3xx to treat aesthetic skin conditions, and KB3xx product. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.