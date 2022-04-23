Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reviva Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reviva Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentionÂ-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

