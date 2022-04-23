Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

RVMD opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.00. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,272,079 shares of company stock worth $31,810,981 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,811,000 after buying an additional 369,181 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,554 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

