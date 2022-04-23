Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33. Ring Energy has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 65,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

