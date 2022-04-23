Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

TSE:RBA opened at C$70.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$62.02 and a one year high of C$94.96. The company has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 41.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

