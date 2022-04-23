Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 177,000 shares of company stock worth $1,741,086 in the last 90 days. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after acquiring an additional 988,019 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $11,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,022.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 469,200 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 961.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 331,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

