Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

RCKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.73. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $169.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.11 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Rocky Brands (Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.