Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of RSGUF opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $5.24.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

