Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will report $117.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.93 million to $120.50 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $87.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $481.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.33 million to $493.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $514.59 million, with estimates ranging from $500.11 million to $528.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 111.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 178,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $21.12 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $709.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.14.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

