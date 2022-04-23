RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Plans Dividend of $0.70

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7014 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $43.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.64. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWEOY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($48.39) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($68.82) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.61) to €46.50 ($50.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($41.18) to €42.50 ($45.70) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

