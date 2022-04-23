RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Plans Dividend of $0.70

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7014 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.
Shares of RWEOY opened at $43.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.64. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
