Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06.

Ryan Specialty Group ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at about $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at about $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,928,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,184,000 after buying an additional 142,192 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at about $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,169,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after buying an additional 38,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

