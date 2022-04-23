Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “
Saipem stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. Saipem has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.85.
Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.
