Sanderson Farms, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Sanderson Farms has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sanderson Farms to earn $26.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $189.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.01. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $155.34 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53,477 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 115,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 312.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

