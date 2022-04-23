Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.25, reports. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion.

SARTF opened at $333.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.52. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $329.00 and a 1 year high of $947.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SARTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

