Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$16.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$22.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.63.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIS shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.10.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

