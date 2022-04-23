Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $272,043.20 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $272,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,125,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SGEN traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $138.00. 707,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,047. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.50. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 486.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

