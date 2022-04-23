Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp Sells 319 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $46,038.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.00. 707,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average of $150.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Seagen by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Seagen by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Seagen by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.