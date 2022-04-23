Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $57,872.32 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 401 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $57,872.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,960,526.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SGEN traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.00. The stock had a trading volume of 707,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGEN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,295,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Seagen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Seagen by 543.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 807,977 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Seagen by 63.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

