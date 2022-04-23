Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seanergy Maritime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 5,065,735 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 44.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,354,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth $4,378,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at $2,404,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 1,913,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

