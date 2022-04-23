SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on S. Cowen reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

S stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $182,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 62,500 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,688,839 shares of company stock worth $60,433,371.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

