Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,488,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 301,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 462,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

