Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 267.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHCR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of SHCR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,542. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sharecare by 24.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the first quarter worth $64,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sharecare by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 773,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

