Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,177.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.13) to GBX 2,850 ($37.08) in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.52) to GBX 2,551 ($33.19) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.75) to GBX 2,570 ($33.44) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

SHEL opened at $55.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Shell’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

