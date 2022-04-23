Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 277,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,920 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,931,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,903 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.