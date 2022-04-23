Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 2,316,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.99. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 112.89% and a negative return on equity of 865.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 66,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sientra by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,861,000 after buying an additional 314,815 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,861,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sientra by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,837,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 81,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Sientra by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,578,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 213,001 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

