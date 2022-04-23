Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Silk Road Medical reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SILK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 74.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILK opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.59. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

