SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ SSNT opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 million, a PE ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.35. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 54,282 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 83.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 123.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 241.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

