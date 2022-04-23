Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillsoft will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

