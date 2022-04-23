Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.90) to GBX 1,442 ($18.76) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $32.89 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

