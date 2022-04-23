Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SOND. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonder in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonder in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonder presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 8.25.

SOND stock opened at 4.15 on Friday. Sonder has a 52 week low of 4.05 and a 52 week high of 10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is 5.04.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.28 by -8.70. The company had revenue of 86.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 58.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonder will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.60% of Sonder as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

